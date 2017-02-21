Confirmation of long-lost brother's d...

Confirmation of long-lost brother's death brings grief,...

Old family photos are all Stephanie Schrade has to remember her late brother, Jimmy Reymer. Jimmy went missing in 1983, but human remains discovered in 1984 in North Carolina recently were determined to be his.

