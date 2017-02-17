College QB Charged With Rape

College QB Charged With Rape

5 hrs ago Read more: NBC Chicago

The University of North Carolina-Charlotte suspended quarterback Kevin Olsen from the team amid the 22-year-old facing rape charges. Kevin Olsen, 22, of Wayne, New Jersey, was taken into custody Sunday in North Carolina and charged with three counts of second-degree forcible rape, as well as cyberstalking, second-degree force sex offense and assault on a female.

