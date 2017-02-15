College GameDay Heading To UNC For Virginia Game
North Carolina will make its record 16th appearance at an ESPN College GameDay site when the network's flagship college basketball pregame show celebrates its 100th episode at Saturday's Carolina-Virginia game on Saturday February 18 in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels and Cavaliers will tip off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
