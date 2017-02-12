Coastal cities in danger: Florida has...

Coastal cities in danger: Florida has seen bad effects from Trump-like climate gag orders

Kristina Trotta was working for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in Miami in 2014 when she and her colleagues were called into a staff meeting. "We were told by the regional director that we were no longer supposed to say 'global warming,' 'climate change' or 'sea level rise,'" said Trotta, who works on coral reef conservation.

