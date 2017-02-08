Coal ash pollution poisoning fish in ...

Coal ash pollution poisoning fish in North Carolina

20 hrs ago Read more: Summit County Voice

Coal ash waste is poisoning fish in North Carolina lakes, scientists said this week announcing findings from a new study supported in part by the EPA. The research by scientists from Duke University showed that potentially harmful levels of selenium are building up because of emissions from coal-fired power plants.

