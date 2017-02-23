Child sex predator demands legal righ...

Child sex predator demands legal right to be on Facebook

Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Lester Packingham is suing North Carolina over a state law passed in 2009 which prohibits registered sex offenders from being active on sites like Facebook and YouTube where social contacts are easily made. Packingham, who was found guilty of "taking indecent liberties with a minor" in 2002, violated state law by operating a Facebook account in 2010, prompting an arrest and prosecution."

