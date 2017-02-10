CDC: Driving in floods led to majority of N.C. Hurricane Matthew deaths Updated at

CDC: Driving in floods led to majorit...

CDC: Driving in floods led to majority of N.C. Hurricane Matthew deaths

Read more: Sun Journal

A four-month study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed what most officials reported: Hurricane Matthew's U.S. death toll in North Carolina came primarily from drivers. The study, released Friday by the CDC, reported that 78 percent of drowning deaths as Matthew slammed the Southeast coast in October were associated with motor vehicles.

