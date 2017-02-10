CBBT Police say wind was not a factor in deadly tractor trailer accident
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police say the cause of yesterday's tractor trailer accident was not wind related. Chief Edward Spencer says the truck went over the side of the CBBT after trying to pass another tractor trailer.
