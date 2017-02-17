Carolina Country Music Festival announces artist Luke Combs
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Carolina Country Music Festival, taking place June 8 through 11, announced Friday morning that North Carolina native Luke Combs will be featured in the lineup. Combs, 26, is a native of Ashville, North Carolina, and began playing shows in 2012.
