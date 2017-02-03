Camden Coalition of Healthcare Provid...

Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers' Dr. Jeffrey Brenner taking new role at UnitedHealthcare

Who: Dr. Jeffrey Brenner, 47 New role: Senior VP of integrated health and human services at UnitedHealthcare and leader of the insurer's myConnections business, which provides low-income individuals in Arizona, Michigan, New York and North Carolina with access to social, medical and behavioral services. Background: Brenner in 2003 founded the Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers, a not-for-profit that uses data to tackle the complex medical and social needs of high-risk patients.

