Calcasieu gives airport access to land to control wildlife
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has granted Chennault International Airport access to land close to the runway in order to deal with nuisance wildlife. Chennault's executive director, Randy Robb, says they've had to shoot five coyotes in just the past 2A1 2 months.
