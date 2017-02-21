Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bathroom bill"
North Carolina lawmakers filed a bipartisan bill Wednesday aimed at breaking an impasse over the state's "bathroom bill," but it's likely to face tough going in the Republican-controlled legislature. Two House Republicans and two Democrats sponsored the measure that would repeal House Bill 2, the law approved last March.
