Attorney: NC novelist reaches plea deal in 2001 murder case
Almost 15 years after he was convicted of killing his wife, a North Carolina novelist has made a plea deal to end the case before his retrial, a lawyer said Tuesday. Attorney David Rudolf, who represented Michael Peterson at his 2003 trial, said in an email that a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Hungry Phart
|39
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|13 hr
|Joe Balls
|13
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,...
|Feb 4
|Solarman
|1
|Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding...
|Feb 4
|Advents
|75
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Feb 1
|ccccccccc
|224
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC