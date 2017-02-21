At age 95, Sister Rose Marita won't b...

At age 95, Sister Rose Marita won't be kept from her kitchen

11 hrs ago

The smell of banana bread permeated the Providence Hall activity room kitchen as Sister Rose Marita Riordan indulged in one of her passions. On this day, she began at 4:45 a.m. and made different batches of banana bread - some with cranberries, others with raisins or nuts.

