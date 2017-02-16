Assembly passes bill to raise the age...

Assembly passes bill to raise the age for juvenile justice

New York is inching closer to modernizing laws that have left the state trailing behind the rest of the country in juvenile justice. Assembly Democrats passed a criminal justice package Tuesday that includes a hotly contested proposal to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to 18 by 2018.

