Assembly passes bill to raise the age for juvenile justice
New York is inching closer to modernizing laws that have left the state trailing behind the rest of the country in juvenile justice. Assembly Democrats passed a criminal justice package Tuesday that includes a hotly contested proposal to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to 18 by 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|26 min
|WelbyMD
|46
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Feb 6
|Junior Phart
|11
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC