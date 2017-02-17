Artificial intelligence helps schedul...

Artificial intelligence helps schedule service appointments

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

When a customer communicates with the service department by email or on the dealership's website, the assistant confirms contact details and forwards the lead to a human service adviser. The assistant contacts recent buyers to encourage an appointment when the vehicle would typically be due for its first service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Sat Thingstodoindenver 1,148
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... Fri Fcvk tRump 67
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 12
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC