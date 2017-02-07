Area officials taking flood map concerns to Raleigh
Area leaders will be headed to Raleigh this week to meet with state officials regarding concerns over the new floodplain maps and the methodology used in developing the new maps. The Floodplain Mapping program under the North Carolina Emergency Management is hosting a stakeholders meeting Wednesday at the request of state Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Topsail Advertiser.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|29 min
|Jemz7833
|12
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Sat
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding...
|Feb 4
|Advents
|75
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Feb 1
|ccccccccc
|224
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC