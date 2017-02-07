Area officials taking flood map conce...

Area officials taking flood map concerns to Raleigh

5 hrs ago Read more: Topsail Advertiser

Area leaders will be headed to Raleigh this week to meet with state officials regarding concerns over the new floodplain maps and the methodology used in developing the new maps. The Floodplain Mapping program under the North Carolina Emergency Management is hosting a stakeholders meeting Wednesday at the request of state Reps.

Comments made yesterday: 35,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,963

