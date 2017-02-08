Appeals Court considers I-77 toll lan...

Appeals Court considers I-77 toll lane challenge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

The North Carolina Court of Appeals is considering the effort of a group opposed to the toll lanes which prefers that additional regular traffic lanes be built. A judge in Charlotte last year rejected the challenge by the group Widen I-77.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... 4 hr Rainbow Kid 3
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Wed Hungry Phart 39
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Tue Joe Balls 13
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) Feb 6 Junior Phart 11
News Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after... Feb 4 VP Mullah Elect P... 1
News US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,... Feb 4 Solarman 1
News Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding... Feb 4 Advents 75
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC