American Horror Story and the White House
Ryan Murphy says the upcoming season of his critically acclaimed FX anthology series American Horror Story will focus on the 2016 presidential election. "I don't have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people," he told Andy Cohen.
