Additional Tickets On Sale Sunday At 11 A.M.
A limited number of upper level tickets for the University of North Carolina vs. Notre Dame men's basketball game at Greensboro Coliseum will go on sale Sunday, February 5 at 11 a.m. The tickets will be on sale at the Greensboro Coliseum box office only. All tickets are $55 and seating is general admission in the upper level.
