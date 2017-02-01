3 high school students accused in homeless man's assault
Authorities say three North Carolina high school students have been arrested in the assault of a homeless man who is hospitalized in intensive care. The Winston-Salem Journal reports all three students, ages 18, 17 and 16, are charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Wed
|ccccccccc
|224
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Jan 27
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC