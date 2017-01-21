Women descend on Washington day after Trump is inaugurated

Determined to push back against the new president, thousands of women descended on the capital Saturday for a march aimed at showing Donald Trump they won't be silent over the next four years. Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expected more than 200,000 people to turn out for a more orderly show of force than the chaos created by self-described anarchists who took to the streets on Inauguration Day in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.