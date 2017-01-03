WNY Flash moving and being renamed No...

WNY Flash moving and being renamed North Carolina Courage

Read more: Washington Times

The National Women's Soccer League announced Monday that the Western New York Flash have been sold to a group that will move the team to North Carolina for the upcoming season. North Carolina FC acquired the rights to the defending league champion Flash, who will be renamed the North Carolina Courage and based in the Raleigh suburb of Cary.

