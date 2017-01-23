Wind Advisory issued January 24 at 2:32AM CST until January 24 at 10:00AM CST by NWS
SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE...WITH LOCALIZED IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Mon
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Sun
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Jan 18
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|215
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Jan 17
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC