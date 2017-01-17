WCCT students build 'rat rod' for challenge in North Carolina
Walker County Center of Technology automotive technology and collision repair students have taken on a large project in preparation for a competition in April. Collison repair instructor Anthony Myrick lowers the bus that is being used as the main frame for WCCT's rat rod.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|8 hr
|Beckyf
|3
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Jan 18
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|215
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Jan 17
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC