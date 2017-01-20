US agrees to pay billions to Marines affected by toxic water
In this March 19, 2013 file photo, the globe and anchor stand at the entrance to Camp Lejeune, N.C. The Obama administration has agreed to provide disability benefits totaling more than $2 billion to veterans who had been exposed to contaminated drinking water while assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|6 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|9 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|9 hr
|slick willie expl...
|135
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|Jan 3
|Gremlin
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC