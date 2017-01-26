UNC-Chapel Hill art museum receives $...

UNC-Chapel Hill art museum receives $25 million gift

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Officials at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill say its Ackland Art Museum has received its largest gift ever. A statement from the school's news bureau says alumnus Sheldon Peck and his wife Leena made a donation valued at $25 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 12 hr xxxxxxxxxxx 220
News Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God Jan 24 Vladimir Puty Putin 2
News After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli... Jan 23 Democrats Radical... 1
News Women's March on Washington mimicked across the... Jan 22 Tired of Insurance 4
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Jan 18 Solarman 3
News Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin... Jan 17 Dying to get in 1
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... Jan 17 FormerParatrooper 146
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC