Uber, Amtrak join forces to solve North Carolina's 'last mile' problem
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A three-month pilot program between the North Carolina Department of Transportation and technology provider TransLoc aims to bring together Amtrak train stations, public transit and Uber through TransLoc's Rider app.
