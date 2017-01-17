Uber, Amtrak join forces to solve Nor...

Uber, Amtrak join forces to solve North Carolina's 'last mile' problem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A three-month pilot program between the North Carolina Department of Transportation and technology provider TransLoc aims to bring together Amtrak train stations, public transit and Uber through TransLoc's Rider app.

