U.S. Picks North Carolina Turnpike Authority to Assist With Testing Driverless Cars
A statement from the N.C. Department of Transportation on Friday said the authority was selected from a competitive group of more than 60 applicants. National transportation officials say the sites chosen all have different facilities that can be used to gauge safety, manage various roadways and conditions, and handle various types of vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Mon
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Sun
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Jan 18
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|215
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Jan 17
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC