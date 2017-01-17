Trump's Pick for Civil Rights Enforcer Defended HB 2
Donald Trump's choice to head the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division defended North Carolina's anti-LGBT House Bill 2, a Florida voter suppression law, and redistricting plans that were alleged to violate civil rights. John Gore, a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of prominent law firm Jones Day, will be deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights, Slate reports.
