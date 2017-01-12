Trump stand-in to take faux oath of o...

Trump stand-in to take faux oath of office in rehearsal

Read more: The Progress

Donald Trump will take the oath of office at the presidential inauguration Friday, but first up is a dress rehearsal at the Capitol for that elaborate ceremony. The goal is to practice the sequence of events so the real thing goes off as flawlessly - and on time - as possible.

