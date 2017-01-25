Trump launches fraud investigation

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he plans to ask "for a major investigation" into claimed voter fraud following his unfounded belief that he lost the popular vote in November's election because millions of illegal votes were cast. I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... even, those registered to vote who are dead .

