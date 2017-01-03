Trump and Congress Could Halt State A...

Trump and Congress Could Halt State Action on Climate

9 hrs ago Read more: Scientific American

The head of the city department that drafts many of San Francisco's greenest rules and regulations uses one word to explain her greatest fear for the environment during Trump's presidency: "preemption." If some of the deepest concerns of climate-focused bureaucrats from San Francisco to Massachusetts and New York come true, the Trump administration will preemptively prevent them from acting to slow global warming.

