Top targets still to watch as Michigan State finalizes 2017 recruiting class
The push is on for Michigan State to finish off its 2017 recruiting class, which will sign letters of intent starting on Wednesday morning. If we go by the numbers Mark Dantonio gave in early December, Michigan State has room for as many as four more players in this class, if it wants to take that many and the right players want to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|10 min
|Santa Maria
|222
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Jan 27
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC