Tillis promoted to Senate whip team; loses top staffer to Trump White House
Sen. Thom Tillis R-N.C., heads to a roll call vote in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 12, 2015. Tillis will serve on the 115th Congress Republican Senate Whip Team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|51 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|104
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|Jan 3
|Gremlin
|5
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|Jan 2
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|Jan 1
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC