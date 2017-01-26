this story a-o

Lander University presents cellist and pianist duo to perform classical and contemporary pieces on Monday, Jan. 30, beginning at 8 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church on Highway 72 Bypass. A cellist and pianist duo will perform a mixture of classical and contemporary pieces on Monday, Jan. 30, at St. Mark United Methodist Church on Highway 72 Bypass.

