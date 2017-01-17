The Latest: Trump backers from NC up early for trip to DC
It was still dark when Jeff McNeely and Rob Wyatt woke up and caught an early train to Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration. The political activists from North Carolina say they supported Trump from early on and wanted to witness the historic day in person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Jan 18
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|215
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Jan 17
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC