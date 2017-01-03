The Latest: Storm causes 260 North Carolina vehicle crashes
North Carolina's governor says winter weather has caused numerous car crashes and is urging people to stay off the roads. Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday that there were at least 260 traffic accidents between midnight and 6 a.m. as the winter storm blew in.
