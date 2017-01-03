The Latest: South Carolina expects wi...

The Latest: South Carolina expects wintry mix over weekend

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Lindsey Hodges shops at Kroger located off of Alps Rd. in Athens, Ga., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. A menacing winter storm approaching the South could bring freezing rain to states as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and up to 8 inches of snow in parts of North Carolina and Virginia, forecasters said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 21 hr spocko 90
Shana Colleen Young Wed girl scout pout 1
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Gremlin 5
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... Jan 2 Fcvk tRump 3
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Jan 1 Abrahammock Regions 9
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 30 Randy Cummings 4
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC