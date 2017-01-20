The Latest: Republican lawmakers to s...

The Latest: Republican lawmakers to sue Cooper on Medicaid

12 min ago Read more: WBTV

The Latest on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's choice to lead the department overseeing Medicaid and conflict with the General Assembly over expanding coverage to more people : North Carolina Republican legislative leaders say they're about to sue over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's attempt to expand Medicaid without the General Assembly's consent, which they say is unconstitutional. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger described in a news release their plans to file a lawsuit late Friday in federal court.

