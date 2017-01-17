The Latest: Price undecided on attending Trump swearing-in
While two of North Carolina's Democratic representatives in Congress say they'll boycott the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a third says he's still deciding what to do. Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|1 hr
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|7 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|8 hr
|Trump your President
|211
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC