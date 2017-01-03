The Latest: Delta cancels 350 flights...

The Latest: Delta cancels 350 flights ahead of winter storm

18 hrs ago

Delta Airlines has canceled 350 flights ahead of a winter storm bearing down on Atlanta, home of Delta's global headquarters and the world's busiest airport. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesman Reese McCranie said the airport will never close, and will remain open through the wintry weather.

