SWAT officer cleared in shooting of man with body armor

" Prosecutors in North Carolina say a Charlotte SWAT officer was justified in shooting and killing a man with a gun wearing body armor who told officers they were going to have to shoot him. District Attorney Andrew Murray said in a news release that 41-year-old Sylasone Ackhavong could have shot several officers without warning in April and officer Olin Lester was justified firing after Ackhavong refused to put down his gun.

