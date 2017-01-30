Surry CC holds practical nurse graduation

The Nursing Pinning and Graduation Ceremony was held Dec. 15, 2016, in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry's campus in Dobson. The PN fall 2016 graduates are Jessica Aguahedionda of Ronda, Chelsea Cave of Dobson, Brittany Cline of Ararat, Elaine Miller of West Jefferson, Patty Puckett of Thurmond, Krystal Simmons of Ararat, Amber Sparger of Mount Airy and Amber Yoder of Roaring River.

