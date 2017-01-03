Supreme Court Halts Special North Car...

Supreme Court Halts Special North Carolina Election Meant To Fix Racially Drawn Districts

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Switched

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an emergency petition from Republican legislators in North Carolina , putting the brakes on a special election to cure districts that a federal court determined were racially gerrymandered. The justices' move came a day before the new legislature is set to begin its legislative work, and a little over a week after Gov. Roy Cooper took office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 5 hr Kizzes6384 109
News Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr... Tue TerriB1 1
Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15) Jan 7 DogDay in Wilson NC 3
Shana Colleen Young Jan 4 girl scout pout 1
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Gremlin 5
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... Jan 2 Fcvk tRump 3
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Jan 1 Abrahammock Regions 9
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,239

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC