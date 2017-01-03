Supreme Court Halts Special North Carolina Election Meant To Fix Racially Drawn Districts
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an emergency petition from Republican legislators in North Carolina , putting the brakes on a special election to cure districts that a federal court determined were racially gerrymandered. The justices' move came a day before the new legislature is set to begin its legislative work, and a little over a week after Gov. Roy Cooper took office.
