Study compares postoperative outcomes, costs of laparoscopic and open antireflux surgery for GERD
Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, known as GERD, who undergo laparoscopic anti-reflux operations compared with traditional "open" operations suffer fewer postoperative complications, experience faster recovery, and incur lower health care costs, according to study results published online as an "article in press" on the Journal of the American College of Surgeons website, ahead of print publication. GERD affects nearly 20 percent of American adults, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|11 hr
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|221
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|18 hr
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC