Study compares postoperative outcomes, costs of laparoscopic and open antireflux surgery for GERD

Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, known as GERD, who undergo laparoscopic anti-reflux operations compared with traditional "open" operations suffer fewer postoperative complications, experience faster recovery, and incur lower health care costs, according to study results published online as an "article in press" on the Journal of the American College of Surgeons website, ahead of print publication. GERD affects nearly 20 percent of American adults, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

