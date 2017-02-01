South Dakota's transgender locker room bill scuttled

A bill that would have restricted which locker rooms South Dakota transgender students could use was scuttled Tuesday, averting another bitter fight in the Capitol over the regulation of school facilities. The sponsor, Republican Sen. Lance Russell, said the measure was withdrawn because of GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard's opposition and because a legal defense group that had offered to defend the bill if it passed withdrew support since it didn't apply to bathrooms.

