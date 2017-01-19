Some North Carolina schools may cut a...

Some North Carolina schools may cut arts, physical education

12 min ago Read more: Education Week

School systems say they may have to cut arts and physical education in elementary schools this fall if North Carolina lawmakers do not change plans for reducing class sizes. Lawmakers voted last year to limit class size for students in kindergarten through third grade, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

