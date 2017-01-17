SNL': Aziz Ansari monologue tackles racists going public

"We never realized how much effort you were putting into the pretending. But you gotta go back to pretending," Ansari joked in his killer monologue This week's "Saturday Night Live" host, Aziz Ansari, led the best "SNL" of the season on Saturday, and the jewel at the center was his opening monologue addressing the new state of affairs in the U.S. In the wake of Donald Trump's election to the highest office in the land, Ansari called out that segment of the population that took advantage of the moment to come out of their racist closets.

