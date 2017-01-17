SNL': Aziz Ansari monologue tackles racists going public
"We never realized how much effort you were putting into the pretending. But you gotta go back to pretending," Ansari joked in his killer monologue This week's "Saturday Night Live" host, Aziz Ansari, led the best "SNL" of the season on Saturday, and the jewel at the center was his opening monologue addressing the new state of affairs in the U.S. In the wake of Donald Trump's election to the highest office in the land, Ansari called out that segment of the population that took advantage of the moment to come out of their racist closets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|20 hr
|Beckyf
|3
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Jan 18
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|215
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Jan 17
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC