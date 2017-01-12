'Shots Fired': A Black Cop Shoots a W...

'Shots Fired': A Black Cop Shoots a White Kid in New Trailer for Fox Event Series

Art imitates life in the new trailer for the upcoming Fox event series Shots Fired . Created and executive produced by Beyond the Lights filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood , this 10-hour limited series begins when an African-American cop shoots and kills an unarmed white college student in a small North Carolina town.

